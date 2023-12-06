The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clearing skies overnight Wednesday with a low of 26 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 52 degrees. Mainly clear skies are on tap for Thursday night with a low of 30 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warm with a high of 60 degrees. Clouds will start to move back into the region Friday night. The low will be 35 degrees.

Rain will push back into the region ahead of a line of storms that could be strong. Scattered showers are forecast for Saturday with a 50% rain chance. The high will be 62 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

More widespread rain moves in Saturday night ahead of a line of storms set to roll through Sunday morning. The low will be 50 degrees.

A line of storms will roll through early Sunday morning. These storms have the potential to be strong, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. Skies will start to clear after the line moves through leaving Sunday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and lingering showers. The high on Sunday will be 55 degrees.

Cold air pushes back into the region Sunday night with a low of 30 degrees. Any lingering showers could change to snow especially in the higher elevations late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

On Monday, a few lingering snow showers are forecast for the higher elevations through Monday morning. Passing clouds are forecast for the rest of the region with a chilly high of 44 degrees.

Monday night will be clear and cold with a low of 24 degrees.

Sunny skies and cold temperatures are on tap for Tuesday with a high of 46 degrees.

Tuesday night will be clear and cold with a low of 26 degrees.

And for next Wednesday, partly cloudy skies are on tap with a high of 50 degrees.

Have a great night!