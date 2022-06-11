Good afternoon! Here is your Saturday Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Stray shower possible. Rain chance 20%

Tonight: Patchy fog after 4 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Stray shower possible. Rain chance 20%

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 88. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy and hot, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy and hot, with a high near 93.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon.