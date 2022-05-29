Happy Sunday everyone. I hope your afternoon is going well. Here is your Storm Team 11 update.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Memorial Day: Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. The chance of precipitation is 10%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon.