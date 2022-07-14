The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low of 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the higher elevations. The high will be 86 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday and Sunday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms both days. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s with overnight low temperatures in the low 60s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Monday with a high of 85 degrees. The chance of rain is 50%.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Have a great night and enjoy the sunshine tomorrow!