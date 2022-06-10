Good morning! Here is your Friday morning Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind. The chance of precipitation is 10%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Light south wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. The chance of precipitation is 10%.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Enjoy the rest of your Friday morning.