Today: Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid-30s. Light winds.

Sunday: Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light winds.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid-50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid-50s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Have a great afternoon!