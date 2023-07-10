Your Storm Team 11 forecast calls for pleasant and mild conditions to continue this afternoon and evening. Clear skies and drier air tonight will allow temperatures to drop quickly. The low tonight will be 58 degrees.

Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures with a high of 88 degrees. Tuesday night skies will remain mostly clear. The low will be 60 degrees.

More abundant sunshine for our Wednesday with a high of 89 degrees. Wednesday night clouds will be on the increase with an isolated chance of a stray shower or storm. The low will be 65 degrees.

The wet and stormy pattern returns Thursday into next week with multiple chances for scattered showers and storms daily. Thursday the chance of rain will be 60% with a high of 86 degrees. Rain will continue at times Thursday night with a low of 68 degrees.

Friday will feature additional scattered showers and storms with a 50% rain chance. The high will be 85 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies Friday evening with a low of 68 degrees.

Saturday the soggy weather pattern continues with a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms. The high will be 87 degrees. Rain continues into our Saturday evening. The low will be 67 degrees.

The rain chances decrease a bit into our Sunday with a 40% rain chance. The high will be 86 degrees.

Next Monday we will see a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms. The chance of rain will be 50% with a high near 87 degrees.

Have a great rest of your afternoon and evening.