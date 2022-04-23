Good Saturday morning! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Rain likely, mainly after 8 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain before 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 72. Rain chance 20%.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.