Good Friday morning. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

We are starting off with cool conditions. Temperatures are in the upper 30s in some locations. We will warm quickly through the afternoon to around 73 degrees with abundant sunshine.

Friday night we will see increasing clouds with possibly a few showers developing late in the evening. The low will be 45. Rain chance 20%.

Saturday looks wet in the morning through the afternoon with a 60% rain chance. The weather will be drying out through the late afternoon. The high will be 68.

The skies will clear overnight with a low of 41.

We will see a chilly start to our Easter Sunday with temperatures warming through the afternoon to around 68. The clouds will increase through the afternoon, but the evening looks dry for the dirt track at bristol as well as any easter festivities you may have planned. A few spotty showers could move in late in the evening. Rain chance 20%.

Sunday night the low will be 43 with mostly cloudy skies and a few spotty showers late through the overnight period.

Monday more widespread rain looks possible with a 60% rain chance however, downsloping winds could reduce the amount of rainfall we see through the day. The high will be cooler around 65.

Showers move out Monday evening leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and a low of 40.

Tuesday the abundant sunshine returns with a high of 62.

Tuesday night the low will be very cold around 34 degrees and clear skies!

Wednesday we warm right back up to 71 with lots of sunshine.

Wednesday night the low will be 46 with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday looks very mild with a high of 77 and partly cloudy skies. A few spotty showers could be possible. Rain chance 20%.

Enjoy the rest of your good Friday.