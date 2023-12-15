The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a sunny and mild rest of the afternoon with a high of 58 degrees.

Mostly clear skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Clouds will increase through Saturday afternoon with a high of 57 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Cloudy skies and windy conditions are forecast for Sunday with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 52 degrees.

Cloudy skies and rain are forecast for Sunday night and Monday. The low will be 38 degrees with a high on Monday near 43 degrees. The chance of rain on Monday is 40%. Showers are forecast Monday night with a low of 23 degrees. Some of the higher elevations could see some light snow or flurries.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a high of 38 degrees. There could be a few snow showers in the higher elevations early Tuesday morning. Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 21.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high of 48 degrees. Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 23 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 52 degrees.