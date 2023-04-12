Warmer
Enjoy the warmer afternoon with mid 70’s Tri-Cities, and the mid-60s to low 70s in the mountains.
Warm Thursday
Expect a sunny and warm day with highs near 80.
Scattered Showers Friday
A low-pressure system will track through the region giving us a chance for scattered showers with low 70s.
Weekend Outlook
Saturday: A nice mid-April day with warm conditions as temperatures rise into the upper 70s.
Sunday: Developing showers and storms are expected during the day with low 70s.
