Warmer

Enjoy the warmer afternoon with mid 70’s Tri-Cities, and the mid-60s to low 70s in the mountains.

Forecast Today

Warm Thursday

Expect a sunny and warm day with highs near 80.

Highs Wednesday

Scattered Showers Friday

A low-pressure system will track through the region giving us a chance for scattered showers with low 70s.

Forecast Friday

Weekend Outlook

Saturday: A nice mid-April day with warm conditions as temperatures rise into the upper 70s.

Forecast Sunday

Sunday: Developing showers and storms are expected during the day with low 70s.

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

Storm Team 11 Weather App