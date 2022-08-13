Happy Saturday. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light south wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers between 9am and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Enjoy the rest of your Saturday.