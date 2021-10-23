Sunny and cooler Saturday – Mild Sunday – Rain returns Monday

Happy Saturday! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast:
Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 12p. High near 75. South southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Rain chance 70%.
Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Rain chance 70%.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Clouds increasing through the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Rain chance 40%.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Rain chance 40%.
Have a great rest of your Saturday.