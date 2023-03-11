The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mountain flurries to linger into our Saturday morning. Clouds will decrease through the late morning with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. The high will be 52.

Several Winter Weather Advisories for the mountains of southwest VA and western NC will go into effect early Sunday morning and last through early Sunday evening. Smyth, Tazewell, and Grayson counties in Virginia are included.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with showers moving in late evening. The low will be 35.

70% chance of rain showers on Sunday with a wintry mix in the mountains. The high will be 49.

Sunday night showers start to taper off with a low of 34.

Mostly cloudy and cool on Monday with a high of 48.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 28.

Mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of morning flurries in the higher elevations on Tuesday with a high of 45.

Skies start to clear as clouds push out Tuesday night with a low of 25.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Wednesday with chilly temperatures with a high of 53.

The sun and clouds continue Thursday with a high of 60. Showers will start to move in late with a 20% chance of showers.

Rain is back in the forecast on Friday with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 52.

