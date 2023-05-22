Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with hazy conditions. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees in the Tri-Cities with upper 40s in the mountains.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with hazy and mild conditions. Easterly winds will keep our temperatures cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Partly cloudy skies Tuesday night with a low of 48.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a high of 77 degrees. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 49 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 76 degrees. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies Thursday night with a low of 48 degrees.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of a passing shower. The high will be 75 with a 20% rain chance.

An upper-level low will move into the deep south over the weekend. That will create cloudy skies from time to time with scattered showers.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds for your Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 73 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 49 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 50% chance of scattered showers through the day. The high will be cool at 73 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for your Monday, Memorial Day. The high will be 75 degrees with a 50% chance of scattered showers.

Have a great Tuesday.