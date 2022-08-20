Happy Saturday afternoon. Here is your Storm Team 11 Forecast update.

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 am, showers and thunderstorms likely between 7 am and 8 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%—new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon.