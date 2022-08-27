The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies in the forecast tonight with a low of 65 degrees.

We keep partly cloudy skies Sunday with a 20% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high on Sunday will be 90 with a low near 67 Sunday night.

Monday will have partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be 90 degrees. The low Monday night will be 65 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and a few possible thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 84 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds along with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 84 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday. The high will be 85 degrees.

Friday calls for clouds and sun with a high of 85 degrees.

Next Saturday calls for partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be 84 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend!