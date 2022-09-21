The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies in the forecast tonight with a low of 66 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 77 degrees.

Fair skies in the forecast for Thursday night with a low of 46 degrees.

Friday will have clouds and sun and cooler with a high of 72 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Friday night and Saturday. The low Friday night will be cool at 44 degrees with a high on Saturday of 77 degrees.

Clouds increase across the area late Saturday night with a low of 55 degrees and a 20% chance of rain.

Cloudy skies in the forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of rain through Sunday night. The high temperature will be near 77 degrees with a low temperature will be near 53 on Sunday night.

Partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Monday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 74 degrees on Monday with a low of and 49 degrees Monday night.

Partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Tuesday. The high will be cooler at 72 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies for next Wednesday with a high of 73 degrees.

Have a great night!