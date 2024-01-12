A High Wind Warning has been issued for Greene, Unicoi, Washington, Carter and Johnson Counties in Northeast Tennessee, asWise and Russell counties in Southwest Virginia and Letcher County in Eastern Kentucky from now until 7 a.m. Saturday. Winds are forecast to be sustained at 30 to 50 mph with gusts to 90 mph. Wind Advisories have been issued for the rest of the area until 7 a.m. on Saturday. Winds are forecast to be sustained at 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

A squall line of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon through later on this evening.

More widespread power outages are possible as winds continue to pick up.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for rain and possible thunderstorms in the area through the late afternoon and evening. Winds will be staying strong through the rest of the day today. The high will be 55 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with lingering rain changing to some snow flurries overnight. The low will be 30 degrees.

Cloudy skies and windy conditions are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of snow showers very early in the morning. The high will be 37 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 25 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with a high will be 36 degrees.

Clouds are back Sunday night with a low of 24 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy and cold with a 40% chance of snow late in the day. The high will be 34 degrees.

Snow is forecast Monday night with a low of 24 degrees.

Arctic Air will begin to move into the area Monday night through Wednesday.

Tuesday will be cloudy, windy and very cold with a 70% chance of snow. Snow accumulation will be possible. The high will be 24 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with snow ending. The low will be 9 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cold. The high will be 23 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 12 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a slight chance of flurries. The high will be 30 degrees.

Have a great weekend.