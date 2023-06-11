Storms rolling through tonight could be strong or severe.

Eastern Kentucky, Parts of East Tennessee and North Carolina West of I-26 as well as Lee, Scott and Wise Counties in Southwest Virginia are in a Slight risk (level 2 out of 5) to see severe weather. The higher elevations of Southwest Virginia, Northeast Tennessee and North Carolina are in a Marginal risk for severe weather (level 1 out of 5).

Storms are expected to roll through the region impacting Eastern Kentucky and the western parts of our viewing area at about 7 o’clock. The line of storms will be over the Tri-Cities about 9-10 o’clock and out of our region around midnight tonight.

Main threats will be strong damaging winds, heavy downpours and possibly large hail.

Make sure you are staying weather aware this evening and through the overnight tonight.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for storms and showers tapering off late tonight with a low of 63 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy with a 50% chance of rain lasting through the morning and early afternoon, skies will slowly start to clear through the late afternoon and evening. The high will be 74 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies through Monday night. The low will be 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Tuesday, with a high of 75 degrees.

Clouds will increase through Tuesday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Scattered storms are back in the forecast Wednesday. There will be a 30% chance of rain with a high of 78 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and a stray thunderstorm. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms are on tap for next Friday. The chance of rain will be 20% with a high of 81 degrees.

Saturday will also be partly cloudy with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. The chance of rain will be 20% with a high of 80 degrees.

And for next Sunday, Scattered showers with a few thunderstorms possible. There will be a 30% chance of rain and a high of 80 degrees.

Have a great week!