A few weather threats to keep in mind for the rest of your weekend:

Watching a line of thunderstorms set to roll through in the early afternoon today. Some of these thunderstorms have the possibility of becoming strong or severe.

We are in a Marginal Risk or a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather.

Main threats for our region will be strong winds, locally heavy downpours which may lead to localized flash flooding and the chance of some small hail with the stronger thunderstorms.

Stay Weather Aware this afternoon!

And now for the Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Mostly cloudy skies to start off our Sunday morning. There 60% chance of a line of thunderstorms to roll through in the early afternoon through the evening. Some of these thunderstorms have the possibility of becoming strong or severe. We are in a Marginal Risk or a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather tomorrow. Main threats for our region will be strong winds, locally heavy downpours which could lead to localized flash flooding and the chance of some small hail with stronger thunderstorms. The high will be warmer at 76 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are on tap with lingering showers through tonight. The low will be 59 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are back for Monday and Tuesday with warmer temperatures.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 60% chance of scattered thunderstorms. The high will be 75 degrees.

Showers continue through Monday night with a low near 59 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms. The high will be near 81 degrees.

Skies will begin to clear and showers start to taper off Tuesday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 78 degrees.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 55 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Thursday with a high of 80 degrees.

On Friday, mostly cloudy skies are forecast with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms moving in through Friday evening. The high will be 81 degrees.

And for next Saturday, partly cloudy skies are forecast with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 81 degrees.

Have a great day and a great rest of the weekend!