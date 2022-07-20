Good evening. Here is your Wednesday evening forecast.

Tonight: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 am. A few of these could be strong to severe with the main threats being localized heavy rainfall and up to 60 mph winds. Make sure to stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog between 7 am and 8 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 94.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 88.

Stay safe and weather-aware this evening.