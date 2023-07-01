Our Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies Saturday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall. The high will be near 90 degrees.

We may see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms at times Saturday night with a low near 68 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds. The high will be 88 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a few scattered showers or thunderstorms early. The low will be near 69 degrees.

A cold front will continue to sag southward on our Monday. How far south it is able to push through the day will determine if fireworks displays will be dry or wet towards the evening.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening hours. It will be warm with a high of 85 degrees. The chance of rain on Monday is 50%.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue at times Monday night. The low will be 65

Our 4th of July is looking much drier with a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm. Tuesday’s high will be hot at 89 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies overnight Tuesday with a low of 66 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 90 degrees. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Widespread showers and storms look to return to the area both Thursday and Friday.

We will see a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday with a high of 86 degrees. Showers and storms will continue at times overnight Thursday with a low of 66 degrees.

Next Friday will feature a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms and a high near 85 degrees.

Have a wonderful and safe 4th of July weekend. Make sure to stay weather aware.