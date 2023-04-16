Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. A few of these storms could become strong to severe. The main threats are damaging wind, small hail, and locally heavy rainfall. The better threat is going to be across the mountains and points eastward where a marginal (1/5) threat exists. Highs in the lower to mid-70s. Temperature falling into the mid-60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Monday Night: Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Stay safe and weather-aware this afternoon.