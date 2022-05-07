Good Saturday evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 49. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Enjoy the rest of your Saturday evening.