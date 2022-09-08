The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies for tonight with a low of 59 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high will be 82 degrees.

For Friday night, mostly cloudy skies in the forecast with a low will be 63 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms from the morning through the early afternoon. The high will be 77 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night and Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain on Sunday is 70%. The low Saturday night will be 63 degrees with a high on Sunday near 79 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a few scattered showers. The low will be 64 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy and mild with a 70% chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The high will be 77 degrees.

Scattered showers are in the forecast for Monday night. The low will be 58 degrees.

Sun and clouds are in the forecast for Tuesday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 75 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Tuesday Night. The low will be 55 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds for next Wednesday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 76 degrees.

Have a good night!