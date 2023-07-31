Good afternoon everyone. Here is an updated look at your Monday and the week ahead.

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.



Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.



Thursday: Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.



Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.



Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.



Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.



Saturday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.



Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.



Sunday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Have a great rest of your afternoon.