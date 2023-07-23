Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.



Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30%.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy. A stray afternoon shower or storm. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Chance of rain 20%.



Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.



Thursday: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Chance of rain 30%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.



Friday: Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Chance of rain 40%.



Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.



Saturday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Chance of rain 50%.



Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20%.



Sunday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and t-storms likely. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 60%.