There are currently Flood Advisories throughout Eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia in effect until midnight tonight.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for tonight. Some areas may receive gusty winds and very heavy rain that could lead to localized flash flooding. The low will be 68 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the late afternoon. The high will be 81 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday. The high will be 80 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 82 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of showers late. The high will be near 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 79 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Monday night and Tuesday. The low will be near 60 degrees on Monday night. Tuesday will have a high near 80 degrees.

The chance of rain on Tuesday is 20%.

As for next Wednesday, the high will be 80 degrees with a chance of rain of 20%.