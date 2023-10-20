The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms tapering off for the rest of your Friday.

Showers will taper off and skies will clear through the overnight tonight with a low of 43 degrees.

We will see a mix of clouds and sun with breezy conditions on Saturday. The high will be 66 degrees.

Skies will continue to clear through Saturday night with a low of 42 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high of 60 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday with a low of 36 degrees.

We will continue to see partly cloudy skies for the start of the work week. Temperatures will be pleasant on Monday with a high of 67 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a chilly low of 39 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Tuesday with a high of 72 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 42 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a warm high of 75 degrees.

And for next Thursday, we will continue to see warm temperatures and partly cloudy skies with a high of 75 degrees.

Have a great night!