Today: Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight then showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. A chance of showers this morning. Windy with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the mid to upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 mph or less.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

Monday: Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 mph or less.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid-50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid-40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.