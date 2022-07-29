We had a break from the rain from early this morning, but there are more storms in the forecast as we head into later this morning and this afternoon.

Flash Flood Warnings are in effect until later tonight for our entire area.

At the moment no flash flood warnings are issued, but any rain adding to the totals from yesterday could easily lea to warnings being issued for our entire area. Due to the upper air pattern of the jet stream we are currently in, this will continue the stormy weather into this weekend and next week.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds today with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.



We keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast tonight with a low of 70 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.



Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow night with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 69 degrees.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday with a high of 82 degrees. The chance of rain Saturday is 60%.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Monday with an 80% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Have a great Friday and weekend! Stay dry everybody!