Storm Team 11:Few rain/snow showers today, plenty of sun tomorrow

Storm Team 11

Saturday, February 8, 2020



Good afternoon!



Today will be a cold and mostly cloudy day. There is a 50% chance at scattered snow and rain showers as highs top out near 41 degrees. Light accumulation is possible in portions of southwest Virginia and in the upper elevations along the Tennessee and North Carolina border. Winds will be around 5-10 mph from the southwest.



Tonight we hold on to mostly cloudy skies with an isolated snow shower possible. Lows will be near 28 degrees.



Sunshine finally makes a return for Sunday. After waking up to some areas of freezing fog, mostly sunny skies will be around for Sunday afternoon. Highs will climb nicely into the low 50s.

The sunshine does not last long. Clouds move back in Sunday night and a soggy set up returns for the next work week.



Monday there is a 70% chance of rain throughout the day with highs near 54 degrees. Lows will dip in the mid 40s.

Tuesday we warm slightly into the upper 50s as another wet day continues.

The rain, heavy at times, continues right through Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s Wednesday and Thursday.



We could see up to an inch Monday into Tuesday, and even 2-3 inches total by the end of Thursday.



We finally see some signs of relief on Friday as rain clear out.