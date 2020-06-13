Storm Team 11:A beautiful day before rain chances return

Storm Team 11

Saturday, June 13, 2020



Good morning!



Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds today. High temperatures will be in the low 80s. There is a slight chance at a shower or two in the mountains this afternoon.



Overnight, partly cloudy skies are in store. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.



Tomorrow, rain chances return. There is a 50% chance at scattered showers and storms. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 70s.



The rain chances stick around for the next work week as a system hangs out just to our east. High temperatures will be in the 70s next week along with chilly nights in the 50s.



Have a great day!