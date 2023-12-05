Rain to mountain snow tonight

Expect a mostly cloudy, cool and quiet day with temperatures trending near 50 in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains. Developing showers will shift into the Tri-Cities later this evening into the overnight hours with a change to mountain snow.

Mountain accumulations

Given the colder temperatures and persistent upslope winds, accumulations are more likely for higher elevations. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect tonight through Wednesday afternoon.

Accumulations will range from around 1 to 2 inches for SW VA to as much as 4 to 5 inches for elevations over 5,000 ft for east TN mountains.

Strong system this weekend

A strong storm system looks to evolve this weekend with storms possible in middle TN Saturday afternoon and evening. A potential line of storms could shift into the Tri-Cities Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Given the uncertainty on the intensity of the system, timing could change. A stronger system means a slower system and more of an impact on Sunday. A weaker system will result in rain and storms from Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Stay tuned for more details on this.

