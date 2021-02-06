Storm Team 11: Winter weather returns tonight into tomorrow morning

A tricky forecast continues this morning.



A system approaching from the south will bring rain and snow chances to the area. Just how much snow is the big question.

There is no doubt higher elevations will see the snow for a majority, if not the entirety of the event. Western North Carolina and the east Tennessee and North Carolina mountains may see 4-8″ inches of snow with locally heavier amounts possible.

Locations along the Kentucky and Virginia border will likely see a few inches, around 2-5″.

The Tri-Cities will be battling dry air at first, then temperatures as they hover around freezing. This may lead to more rain and less snow. But, it is possible we overcome the dry air and cool to see more snow. Right now, it is likely snowfall amount range from a trace up to 3″ in spots.



Snow showers will be around Sunday morning, then we clear out.



Winter Weather Advisories are in place from 7pm this evening until 10am Sunday for portions of east Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Slippery road conditions are possible.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect from 7pm this evening until noon Sunday for the east Tennessee mountains, western North Carolina, and some parts of southwest Virginia. Winds may gusts up to 35mph. Slippery roads will be likely.