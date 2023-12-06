Rain and mountain snow

Rain and snow showers will continue developing this morning with rain in the Tri-Cities, snow in the mountains for higher elevations.

Strong northwest winds will focus snow accumulations on the mountains with snow totals ranging from around half an inch to as much as 4 to 6 inches for the top of Roan Mountain.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through this afternoon due to the potential for slick road conditions in the mountains.

Late week warm-up

After a little winter today, conditions will warm nicely in the coming days with low 60s Friday, mid 60s Saturday.

Strong system this weekend

A strong storm system will impact our region this weekend as a line of storms develops and moves into our region Sunday morning. At this point, the risk for severe weather looks minimal, but heavy rain and gusty winds are certainly expected as the line of storms moves through the Tri-Cities.

