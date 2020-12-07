Storm Team 11: Winter Weather Advisories in place for some as rain and snow showers move in

Good evening,



There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for east Tennessee mountains and western North Carolina from midnight through midnight tomorrow. A small disturbance will kick off some scattered showers around the region beginning late tonight and into Monday. Mainly the higher elevations will see the snow showers. Locations over 2500ft may see a 1-3 inches of accumulation. Rain showers are likely for the Tri-Cities but don’t be surprised if you see some snow mixed in there for brief periods of time. Tomorrow will be cloudy and cold for all with high temperatures only in the 30s.

After this system, we dry out for the rest of work week. We will be warming near 60 degrees on Friday. Our next weather maker arrives Saturday. There is a 40% chance of rain. A few snow showers may linger over the higher elevations on Sunday, but most look to be dry to end the next weekend.



Have a great night!