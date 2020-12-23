Storm Team 11: Winter Storm Warnings in effect for Christmas Eve

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for Christmas Eve for the area. Main impacts will be moderate to heavy snowfall reducing visibility, at least a couple inches of accumulation, high winds, icy roads, and extremely blustery conditions.



WIND

Winds will continue to increase tonight and into tomorrow morning for the area. There is a High Wind Warning in effect for the east TN mountains and nearby foothills, Gusts up to 80 mph will be possible! All of us will see gusty conditions, gusts up to 50 mph is possible.



RAIN

Rain begins to move in tonight and will continue at least through lunchtime tomorrow. 1 to 2 inches may be possible in spots. Tomorrow afternoon, temperatures begin to drop quickly. This will allow that switch to occur late afternoon. Rain will likely be freezing quickly on roadways as temperatures drop.



SNOW

As rain switches to snow, a lot of energy looks to be in the atmosphere. This will produce moderate to heavy snowfall. Accumulations will be quick as cold air moves in and the snowfall rate overcomes warm surfaces. 2-4 inches of accumulation look likely for the Tri-Cities. Locations more east will likely see more compared to those more west as snow will be falling longer. Higher elevations will likely see at least 3-7″.



WIND CHILL

When you combine temperatures and winds, you know it feel much colder. This is called wind chill. Wind chill values will be in the single digits, and even below zero late Christmas Eve and all of Christmas Day.



RECOMMENDATIONS

Move any loose articles and Christmas decorations inside.

If possible, stay off the roadways for Christmas Eve evening as conditions deteriorate quickly!

Stay with Storm Team 11 for the latest!