Storm Team 11: Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories for portions of our area

Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories are in place for portions of our region.

A system moving in early tomorrow morning and throughout the day Wednesday will bring rain, freezing rain, and snow showers.

The Tri-Cities will for the most part see mainly rain, but freezing rain may be possible early tomorrow morning.

Freezing rain is most likely for western North Carolina and portions of southwest Virginia. Ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch is possible, making for icy roadways.

Snow will also be possible in higher elevations; a couple of inches may accumulate. Freezing rain is our main threat to watch tomorrow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.

A few lingering snow showers may be around Thursday. Otherwise, cloudy and cold with highs in the 30s.

We remain dry until Sunday, a few showers are in the forecast.