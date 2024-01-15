HEAVY SNOW TODAY

WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect today into Tuesday morning for around 4 to 8 inches of snow in our region. Light snow this morning will become heavy snow this afternoon and evening. Given the snowfall rates, road conditions will worsen this afternoon. Temperatures will remain at or below freezing for much of the region, although some warm air intrusion is possible in the Blue Ridge Mountains of NE Tennessee and western N.C., potentially limiting snow totals.

In terms of timing, snow is expected today through tonight, tapering off Tuesday morning.

This Morning: Light snow: 1″ to 2”

This Afternoon/Evening: Heavy snow: 2” to 4”

Tonight: Heavy snow: 1” to 3”

Arctic Chill

Brutally cold air will be in place Tuesday, with high temperatures in the upper teens in the mountains to low to mid 20s in the Tri-Cities.

Tuesday night, low temperatures will dip into the low single digits in the Tri-Cities to below zero in the mountains. Temperatures will remain below freezing into Thursday.

More snow

Another system will impact our region Friday with an additional few inches of snow. Arctic air will once again overtake the region leading to extremely cold conditions.

