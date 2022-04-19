Forecast

Chilly Tuesday

A winter chill is in the air this morning with temperatures in the 30s while wind chills remain in the 20s.

Wind chills

Conditions clear today with plenty of afternoon sunshine, but temperatures will remain cool with highs in the mid-50s in the Tri-Cities, 40s in the mountains.

Tuesday Forecast

Milder mid-week

After some areas of frost Wednesday morning, temperatures will warm to around 70 degrees Wednesday with a perfect mid to late April day. The warm-up continues Thursday with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Wednesday’s High Temperatures

Summer heat this weekend

Talk about a nice weekend coming up. With sunshine and low to mid 80s, outdoors will be the place to be.

Weekend Outlook

7-day forecast

