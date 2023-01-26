Winter is Back

Cloudy, breezy and cold today with temperatures remaining steady in the mid to upper 30’s with wind chills in the upper 20’s in the Tri-Cities. Mountain temperatures will be much colder with highs in the mid to upper 20’s with wind chills in the teens.

Thursday Forecast

Scattered rain and snow showers will continue this morning into this afternoon. No accumulation is expected in the Tri-Cities, while mountain locations could see an inch or two of snow.

Winter Change

Weekend Outlook

Conditions will clear Friday afternoon with plenty of sunshine continuing into the weekend on Saturday. Highs will be closer to 40 Friday, warming to near 50 Saturday.

A rainmaker approaches the region Sunday giving us a chance for scattered showers Sunday afternoon. A better chance for rain returns Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

