Storm Team 11: Winter cold continues as snow showers end in region

Winter Cold Returns

Winter weather will end as light snow showers and flurries taper off, while the winter cold continues. Despite the afternoon sunshine, temperatures will remain cold with mid 30’s in the Tri-Cities, mid 20’s in the mountains.

Nice Friday Finish

Conditions will be clear and cold, with bright sunshine and crisp temperatures with highs near 40.

Weekend Change

Saturday looks quiet, but another system will bring in more changes Saturday night into Sunday, with moisture returning starting out a snow and rain mix, changing to mainly rain Sunday morning giving us a soggy Sunday.

Next Weather Maker

Colder air is back Monday, with light snow showers and flurries along with cold temperatures in the 30’s.