Staying Cool

Tuesday starts off with a winter chill as temperatures range in the upper 20’s to low 30’s. Temperatures will be on the rise with low to mid 50’s midday, mid 60’s in the Tri-Cities this afternoon, 50’s in the mountains.

Forecast Today

Highs Today

Showers Mid-Week

Scattered showers are back Wednesday, although the areas in SW VA and Kentucky may not see much of anything tomorrow. The best area for showers will be from NE TN on south.

Rising Rain Chances

Rain Late Week

A rising chance for rain is expected Thursday into Friday as a stronger system evolves across the region. Widespread rain is expected with temperatures in the 60’s.

Next System

Weekend Outlook

The timing for this weekend’s weather system has shifted more towards Sunday with rain more likely for the second half of the weekend. Showers begin developing late Saturday into Saturday night with widespread rain increasingly likely Sunday.

