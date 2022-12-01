Winter Chill Today

Temperatures are significantly colder this morning compared to yesterday morning with most areas in the 20s, while wind chill values occasionally dip into the teens.

Thursday Forecast

Despite the sunshine, temperatures remain quite cold with mid to upper 40s

Highs Today

Seasonal Friday

Temperatures will be back in the 50s on Friday making it a seasonal finish to the work week.

Highs Friday

Weekend Showers

Scattered showers will develop Saturday morning thanks to another cold front arriving. The best time for rain will be during the morning through early afternoon. Drier air moves in Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

Rain Chances

Wet Weather Returns

Rain becomes likely again next week with widespread rain Tuesday. Temperatures remain seasonal with 50s to near 60.

7 Day Forecast

