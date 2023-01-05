Forecast

Cooler Today

Temperatures will continue to cool this morning with a more seasonal day on tap with highs in the mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains.

Forecast Today

Winter Chill Friday

A winter chill is back Friday with cooler 40’s along with a mostly cloudy sky.

Highs Tomorrow

Weekend Outlook

Another system will evolve over the weekend with limited impacts Saturday with isolated showers. Wet weather becomes more widespread on Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

