Wet Day

Showers will remain scattered this morning with heavier rain in the mountains. Rain will become more likely from midday into mid-afternoon as the remnants of Nicole move through the region later this afternoon.

Forecast

Rainfall totals will average under 1 inch for areas east of I-81, while areas west of I-81 into SW VA could see 1 to 2 inches. The highest rain totals will come in the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina where 2 to 4 inches are possible.

Rainfall Totals

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for western and northwestern North Carolina today due to the heavier rain risk through the afternoon.

Flood Watch

Cold Weekend

Remnants of Nicole move away while cold air moves in Saturday. Temperatures will likely drop through the day with 50’s in the morning, 40’s during the afternoon. Scattered showers will also be possible adding to the cool factor.

Weekend Outlook

Temperatures will be even colder Sunday with highs in the low to mid 40’s with wind chills in the 30’s.

7 Day Forecast

