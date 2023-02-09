Windy & Warm

Winds will remain gusty throughout the day especially along the foothills of East TN where a HIGH WIND WARNING remains in effect from Greene County south into the SMOKY Mountains.

Thursday Forecast

A line of showers will be approaching the area this afternoon, so expect some scattered showers mid to late this afternoon along with very mild upper 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.

Hourly Rain Chances

Possible HIGH IMPACT STORM SUNDAY

A storm system continues to evolve for this weekend, looking more favorable to become a high impact storm. Rain mixed with snow is expected to begin early Sunday morning. A change to mostly snow is expected during the day with the potential for heavy snow.

Snow Storm

The mountains of East TN and western NC could see several inches of snow, while Tri-Cities has the potential to see a few inches; 5 to 10 inches for the mountains and 1 to 3 inches for the Tri-Cities looks like a reasonable range at this point. Keep in mind, there is still plenty of UNCERTAINTY with accumulations, so be prepared for more changes in the next few days.

7 Day Forecast

