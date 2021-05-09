Storm Team 11: Wind Advisory in effect, rain holds off for most of Mother’s Day

MOTHER’S DAY FORECAST

Most of today will be dry and warm with a high near 80F. More clouds will be around than sunshine. Showers begin to move in around dinner time. Then scattered showers and storms will be around this evening and into tomorrow morning. Severe weather threat stays off to our west. But some gusty winds in thunderstorms may be possible.

WIND ADVISORY

A Wind Advisory will be in effect through 8 p.m. today. Sustained winds from the southwest will be around 15-25 mph. Gusts up to 30-40 mph will be possible.

COOLER WORK WEEK

Rain lingers into Monday as cooler air moves in. For much of the week, high temperatures will be in the 60s and low temperatures in the 40s. Our next weather maker looks to move in Thursday and Friday.